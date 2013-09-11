FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Political woes weighing on Italy's borrowing costs - Saccomanni
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2013 / 11:01 AM / in 4 years

Political woes weighing on Italy's borrowing costs - Saccomanni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Political uncertainty is weighing on Italy’s borrowing costs and is the reason why its government bonds yields have recently risen above those of Spain, Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Wednesday.

“Italy is paying the cost of political uncertainty,” Saccomanni said at a conference in Rome. “Investors see a different prospect of political risk compared with Spain so we need to see if we can make progress on this front.”

The legal problems of centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi have led to repeated threats by his allies in the last few weeks to bring down Enrico Letta’s fragile coalition government .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.