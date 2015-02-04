FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Yoox meets forecast with 15 pct rise in 2014 sales
February 4, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Yoox meets forecast with 15 pct rise in 2014 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Italian luxury online retailer Yoox posted a 15 percent rise in 2014 revenues to 524 million euros, helped by a strong performance in its struggling home market.

Analysts had on average forecast revenues of 525.7 million euros based on Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

Revenues were up 18 percent at constant exchange rates.

Sales at Yoox’s three e-commerce websites rose 16 percent last year. The group also operates websites of other brands.

Sales in Italy rose 21.5 percent thanks to advertising investments and rising penetration of mobile devices in the country.

Sales in North America, the group’s main market, rose 12 percent as a stronger dollar contributed to a 24 percent jump in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)

