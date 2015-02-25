FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Yoox posts 13 pct rise in 2014 core profit
February 25, 2015

Italy's Yoox posts 13 pct rise in 2014 core profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Italian online retailer Yoox posted a 13 percent rise in 2014 core profit, broadly in line with expectations, helped by healthy revenue growth at its three own shopping websites.

Yoox said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 48.8 million euros in 2014 compared with a forecast of 49.4 million euro in a consensus of five analysts compiled by Reuters.

Yoox said fourth-quarter earnings suffered because of the weakness of the Russian rouble and the Japanese yen as well as promotional activities.

EBITDA was flat from a year earlier but fell to 13.7 percent of sales compared with 15.8 percent in the last quarter of 2013.

Reporting by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
