Fitch sees bad loan charges to keep hurting Italy banks
April 5, 2013 / 6:37 AM / 4 years ago

Fitch sees bad loan charges to keep hurting Italy banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 5 (Reuters) - Fitch said on Friday it expected a rise in impaired loan charges at Italian banks to continue through 2013, adding this trend was unlikely to slow down until the economy improved.

Italian banks have been forced to book writedowns and hike provisions against a steep rise in deteriorating company loans.

In a note, Fitch said it expected the Italian economy to start recovering in the second half of this year. But “any delay to Italy’s economic recovery will weaken prospects for the banks’ asset quality and profitability,” it said.

For the full Fitch statement click on (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

