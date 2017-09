SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil’s largest non-government bank, expects an earnings boost of 1.1 billion reais ($497 million) from the sale of its high-risk corporate insurance portfolio to global insurance company ACE Ltd, according to a Friday securities filing.

$1 = 2.2132 Brazilian reais Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Bernard Orr