FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Itaú exec sees sluggish Brazil credit market, stable defaults
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2014 / 9:46 PM / 3 years ago

Itaú exec sees sluggish Brazil credit market, stable defaults

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s credit markets will continue to sag as economic growth stagnates, with weak loan book growth trends extending well into next year, a senior executive at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, the nation’s largest bank by market value, said on Wednesday.

Even as Brazil’s economy expands little, non-performing loan indicators will begin to stabilize at Itaú in coming quarters after repeated declines, Chief Risk Officer Eduardo Vassimon said at the sidelines of an event in São Paulo. Itaú’s 90-day default ratio, a benchmark for loan delinquencies in Brazil, fell to 3.4 percent of outstanding loans in the second quarter, the eighth consecutive quarterly decline in the indicator.

The central bank forecasts bank lending in Brazil to grow about 12 percent this year, the slowest pace of expansion in credit in Latin America’s largest economy in at least 10 years. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.