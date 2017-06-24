WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
SAO PAULO, June 24 The price that Itaú Unibanco Holding SA paid for a minority stake in Brazilian independent securities firm XP Investimentos SA embeds "very high growth rates" ahead, co-Chairman Roberto Setubal said on Saturday.
Itaú, Brazil's largest bank, paid 5.7 billion reais ($1.76 billion) for the 49.9 percent stake in May to grow in the retail brokerage and money management segments. Setubal said during a speech at an event in Sao Paulo that keeping XP as an independent financial firm is good to help deepen capital markets activity in the long run. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.