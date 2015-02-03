FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Itaú posts record profit on unexpected cut in provisions
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Itaú posts record profit on unexpected cut in provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA posted on Tuesday fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations as a steeper-than-expected decline in defaults allowed Brazil’s largest bank by market value to cut loan-loss provisions.

Recurring net income, or profit before one-time items, came in at a record 5.660 billion reais ($2.08 billion) in the quarter, compared with the 5.367 billion reais estimated in a Reuters poll. Profit rose 3.7 percent and 20.9 percent on a quarterly and annual bases, respectively.

$1 = 2.727 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

