Brazil's Itaú beats profit estimate despite jump in provisions
May 5, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Itaú beats profit estimate despite jump in provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil’s largest bank by market value, reported first-quarter profit that beat expectations after interest income jumped and expenses dropped.

São Paulo-based Itaú earned 5.808 billion reais ($1.88 billion) in recurring net income, a measure of profit excluding one-time items, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. A Reuters poll of five analysts predicted recurring profit of 5.590 billion reais for the quarter.

$1 = 3.0875 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

