Brazil's Itaú beats third-quarter profit estimates on revenue

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil’s largest private-sector bank, posted on Tuesday stronger-than-expected third-quarter profit, as growth in interest income helped offset faster growth in expenses and loan-loss provisions.

The São Paulo-based lender said in a securitirs filing on Tuesday that recurring net income, or profit before one-time items, came in at 6.117 billion reais ($1.57 billion) in the quarter, above an estimate of 5.761 billion reais in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)