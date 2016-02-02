FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Itaú Unibanco beats profit estimate even as interest income falls
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2016 / 9:30 AM / 2 years ago

Itaú Unibanco beats profit estimate even as interest income falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil’s largest bank by market value, beats fourth-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday even as weak demand for credit drove interest income down.

Net income before one-time items at São Paulo-based Itaú reached 5.773 billion reais ($1.46 billion) last quarter, down 5.6 percent from the prior three months, according to a Tuesday securities filing. A Reuters poll of seven analysts predicted so-called recurring profit of 5.510 billion reais for the fourth quarter.

$1 = 3.9601 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.