Itaú Unibanco beats profit estimate even as interest income falls

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil’s largest bank by market value, beats fourth-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday even as weak demand for credit drove interest income down.

Net income before one-time items at São Paulo-based Itaú reached 5.773 billion reais ($1.46 billion) last quarter, down 5.6 percent from the prior three months, according to a Tuesday securities filing. A Reuters poll of seven analysts predicted so-called recurring profit of 5.510 billion reais for the fourth quarter.