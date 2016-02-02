FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Itaú sees provisions soaring, weak credit growth this year
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2016 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Itaú sees provisions soaring, weak credit growth this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil’s largest non-government bank, announced on Tuesday the following operating estimates for this year: 1) Itaú’s consolidated loan book, which includes guarantees and corporate debt holdings, is expected to grow between a negative 0.5 percent and a positive 4.5 percent this year, compared with an expansion of 4.6 percent in 2015. 2) Itaú targets interest income, or revenue from lending-related transactions, to grow between 2 percent and 5 percent this year. 4) Itaú forecasts fee income, or revenue from fees, financial services and commissions, and insurance premium underwriting to grow between 6 percent and 9 percent this year. 5) Itaú forecasts non-interest expenses, or general and administrative expenditures, to rise between 5 percent and 7.5 percent this year. Last year, they rose 8.8 percent. 6) The bank expects to spend between 22 billion reais and 25 billion reais ($5.55 billion and $6.94 billion) in loan-loan provisions this year. Last year, provisions totaled 18.1 billion reais, slightly above guidance.

$1 = 3.9601 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.