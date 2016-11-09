FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Bracher to succeed Setubal as Brazil's Itaú CEO -newspaper columnist
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 10 months ago

Bracher to succeed Setubal as Brazil's Itaú CEO -newspaper columnist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA plans to appoint Cândido Bracher as the successor for Chief Executive Officer Roberto Egydio Setubal, whose term ends in coming months, an O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper columnist said on Wednesday.

According to Estado columnist Sonia Racy's online blog, Setubal is still deciding whether Bracher, currently Itaú's head of wholesale and corporate banking, should take the reins of Brazil's No. 1 lender by market value immediately or by April.

São Paulo-based Itaú declined to comment. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
