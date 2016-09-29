Brazil's Itaú gets central bank nod for $3.7 bln capital plan

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Hodling SA has received regulatory approval for a planned 12 billion-real ($3.7 billion) capital injection aimed at strengthening the balance sheet of Brazil's largest bank by market value.

In a Thursday securities filing, Itaú said the central bank, Brazil's watchdog for the banking industry, gave the go-ahead for the plan that includes giving an extra share per every 10 held by investors. No timetable for the transaction was unveiled in the filing.