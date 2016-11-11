Brazil's Itaú taps banker Egan to run Treasury desk - sources

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA has appointed Christian Egan, currently deputy head of corporate and investment banking, to run a new, bigger global markets and Treasury desk unit as part of a broad management reshuffle.

Egan will take the helm of the area, comprised of proprietary desk trading, banking, corporate and investment banking client trading and distribution, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer)