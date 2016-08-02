FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Itaú beats estimates as provisions fall, fee income jumps
August 2, 2016 / 10:32 AM / a year ago

Brazil's Itaú beats estimates as provisions fall, fee income jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by market value, beat second-quarter profit estimates by a large margin on Tuesday, after management reversed loan-loss provisions and fee income rose sharply.

São Paulo-based Itaú made net income before one-time items of 5.575 billion reais ($1.7 billion) last quarter, up 8 percent from the prior three months.

The number beat analysts' consensus estimate for so-called recurring profit of 5.025 billion reais, as compiled by Thomson Reuters.

$1 = 3.2612 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
