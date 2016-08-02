Brazil's Itaú beats estimates as provisions fall, fee income jumps

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by market value, beat second-quarter profit estimates by a large margin on Tuesday, after management reversed loan-loss provisions and fee income rose sharply.

São Paulo-based Itaú made net income before one-time items of 5.575 billion reais ($1.7 billion) last quarter, up 8 percent from the prior three months.

The number beat analysts' consensus estimate for so-called recurring profit of 5.025 billion reais, as compiled by Thomson Reuters.