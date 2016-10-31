Itaú beats estimates as interest, fee income jump; provisions slip

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by market value, beat third-quarter profit estimates on Monday after interest and fee income rose above expectations and loan-loss provisions declined slightly.

The São Paulo-based lender earned recurring net income, or profit before one-time items, of 5.595 billion reais ($1.75 billion) last quarter, topping average estimates of 4.993 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters. The bank kept annual guidance estimates unchanged for this year.