10 months ago
Itaú beats estimates as interest, fee income jump; provisions slip
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 9:25 AM / 10 months ago

Itaú beats estimates as interest, fee income jump; provisions slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by market value, beat third-quarter profit estimates on Monday after interest and fee income rose above expectations and loan-loss provisions declined slightly.

The São Paulo-based lender earned recurring net income, or profit before one-time items, of 5.595 billion reais ($1.75 billion) last quarter, topping average estimates of 4.993 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters. The bank kept annual guidance estimates unchanged for this year.

$1 = 3.2041 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
