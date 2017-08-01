UPDATE 1-Itaú's credit ROE may surpass cost of capital, CEO says

(Adds comments, share performance, background)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's lending segment could turn profitable again in coming quarters, Chief Executive Officer Cândido Bracher said on Tuesday, a sign Brazil's No. 1 lender has detached itself from the nation's harshest credit market downturn in two decades.

Recurring return on equity for the segment hit 14.5 percent in the second quarter, roughly the same as fundraising costs, Bracher told a Tuesday conference call to discuss quarterly results. Lending ROE "could possibly" top Itaú's cost of capital in the quarters ahead, he said.

The highest lending ROE in three years underscored efforts by Bracher's predecessor Roberto Egydio Setubal to increase loans in segments offering less risk of default. The ratio, a gauge of profitability, ended the first quarter at 13.2 percent and was 12.9 percent a year earlier.

"This somewhat shows the de-risking of our lending portfolio and how disciplined we are in earmarking credit," Bracher said.

Preferred shares, Itaú's most widely traded class of stock, posted their biggest intraday jump since mid-April on optimism that profitable credit activities could make room for an upward revision of profit estimates. The stock rose 3.4 percent to 38.57 reais in early Tuesday afternoon trading.

"We think management is being conservative," said Eduardo Rosman, a senior banking analyst with Banco BTG Pactual.

Whether lending turns profitable again hinges on the pace of a domestic economic recovery and if creditworthiness issues afflicting many large Brazilian borrowers ease, Bracher said. Individual borrowers seem more prepared now to take on new loans more quickly than their corporate counterparts, he added.

Profit Beat

Itaú's rivals pointed to signs of recovery in domestic credit markets over the past week.

Still, caution remains high as banks fret over how to deploy extra capital amid lingering economic and political turmoil. Bracher does not expect loan book growth this year.

Profit beat expectations, with interest income and recurring ROE staying near all-time highs. Itaú may book slightly higher loan-loss provisions this year after broadening the way it classifies impairments.

Loan book quality for Itaú's largest corporate borrowers also showed slight signs of improvement. But as the recovery lost steam last quarter, Itaú raised coverage ratios to 243 percent, cushioning balance sheet risks.

The indicator, a gauge of a bank's ability to absorb potential loan losses, could rise further, Bracher warned.

Itaú projected combined provisions, loan discounts and impairments between 15.5 billion reais and 18 billion reais ($4.97 billion and $5.8 billion) this year. The indicator previously accounted just for provisions.

Itaú also lowered a target for interest income growth, while keeping unaltered those for fee income, expense growth and loan book expansion.

Bracher expects combined provisions to end this year near the target's highest point. Interest income should stay around the mid-and lowest points of guidance this year, he added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Frances Kerry and Jonathan Oatis)