BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
SAO PAULO Feb 7 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as declining loan defaults and stronger interest and fee income allowed Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value to trim loan-loss provisions.
Recurring net income, a measure of profit excluding one-time items, rose 4 percent from the third quarter to 5.817 billion reais ($1.87 billion) and topped an average analysts consensus estimate of 5.762 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 3.1150 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.