FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Itaú sees lower Brazil spreads hinging on improving risk perception
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 2:00 PM / 10 months ago

Itaú sees lower Brazil spreads hinging on improving risk perception

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Lower lending rates in Brazil will depend more on whether delinquency risks among borrowers decrease than any other reason, a senior executive at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said on Monday, underscoring reluctance to grow disbursements until Latin America's No. 1 economy sheds stronger recovery signs.

While Itaú has enough capital and liquidity to kickstart lending any time, the diverging behavior of consumer and corporate loan books makes it harder to assess if the recession has already hit rock bottom, Marcelo Kopel, Itaú's head of investor relations, said at a conference call to discuss third-quarter results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.