Itaú's exposure to 10 largest Brazil corporate borrowers falls
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Itaú's exposure to 10 largest Brazil corporate borrowers falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 3 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA cut exposure to large corporate borrowers in the first quarter, as Brazil’s largest bank by market value sought to mitigate the impact of the country’s harsh recession and a sweeping corruption scandal on loan book quality.

São Paulo-based Itaú said in a Tuesday securities filing that outstanding loans to its 10 largest corporate borrowers fell to 33.084 billion reais ($9.45 billion) at the end of last quarter, compared with 35.526 billion reais a year earlier. That amount is equivalent to 6.4 percent of Itaú’s loan book, compared with 6.5 percent a year earlier.

$1 = 3.5004 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon

