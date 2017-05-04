FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Meeting Itaú's annual guidance looks feasible, CEO says
May 4, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 3 months ago

Meeting Itaú's annual guidance looks feasible, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will be able to meet operational targets for this year, as a gradual pickup in demand for certain types of credit and an economic recovery are expected to offset potential loan-loss cases, Chief Executive Officer Candido Bracher said on Thursday.

Bracher said on a conference call to discuss first-quarter results that growth in interest and fee income, non-interest expenses and lending will come in within targeted ranges for the year. He also expects loan-loss provisions around the mid-point of a goal range of 14.5 billion reais to 17 billion reais ($4.56 billion to $5.35 billion) for the year.

$1 = 3.1778 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

