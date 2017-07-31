FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
40 minutes ago
Brazil's Itaú revises loan-loss provision guidance, methodology
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Cash pours into state attorney general races
Politics
Cash pours into state attorney general races
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Reuters Investigates
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Los Angeles to host 2028 Summer Olympics
Sports
Los Angeles to host 2028 Summer Olympics
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 10:38 PM / 40 minutes ago

Brazil's Itaú revises loan-loss provision guidance, methodology

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest non-government bank, announced on Monday the following operating estimates for this year: * Itaú maintained a projection for consolidated loan book growth this year between zero and 4 percent, first issued in February. The number compares with a contraction of 11 percent in 2016. * Itaú revised guidance for interest income growth to minus 4.2 percent to minus 0.8 percent from February's target between minus 4 percent and minus 0.5 percent this year. Interest income, or revenue from lending-related transactions, shrank by 2.5 percent last year. * Itaú sees loan-loss provisions plus impairments and loan discounts at a range between 15.5 billion reais and 18 billion reais ($4.96 billion and $5.76 billion) for this year. The indicator previously accounted just for provision expenses and was projected between 14.5 billion reais and 17 billion reais. * Itaú kept a target for growth in fee income - or revenue from fees, financial services, commissions and insurance premium underwriting - between 0.5 percent and 4.5 percent this year. Last year, it rose 4.9 percent. * Itaú continues to forecast non-interest expenses, or general and administrative expenditures, to rise by between 1.5 percent and 4.5 percent this year. Last year, they rose 4.9 percent. ($1 = 3.1268 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.