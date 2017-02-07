BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
SAO PAULO Feb 7 Loan-loss provisions at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA related to corporate borrowers ensnared in Brazil's worst corruption scandal are at adequate levels, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Egydio Setubal said on Tuesday.
Speaking at an event to discuss Itaú's fourth-quarter results, Setubal said a continuing decline in loan defaults will ensure the bank ends this year with lower provisions than in 2016. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.