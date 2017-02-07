BRIEF-Paragon Offshore files new plan with bankruptcy court - SEC filing
* Paragon Offshore Plc - on Feb 7, filed new plan and related disclosure statement with bankruptcy court - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Feb 7 Loan-loss provisions at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA related to corporate borrowers ensnared in Brazil's worst corruption scandal are at adequate levels, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Egydio Setubal said on Tuesday.
Speaking at an event to discuss Itaú's fourth-quarter results, Setubal said a continuing decline in loan defaults will ensure the bank ends this year with lower provisions than in 2016. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
TORONTO, Feb 8 TMX Group, owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said on Wednesday that it is in talks with Saudi Arabia over the possibility of Saudi Aramco listing in Canada.
MUMBAI, Feb 8 Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd's third-quarter profit beat estimates due to higher sales in the United States, and the company said it was looking for licensing deals and acquisitions to build its speciality medicines pipeline in that market.