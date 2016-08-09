FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CORRECTED-Brazil's Itaúsa Investimentos to pay 0.079 reais per share on August 25- filing
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Brazil's Itaúsa Investimentos to pay 0.079 reais per share on August 25- filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects throughout to say Itaúsa, not Itaú, will make approved payment)

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Itaúsa Investimentos SA , the Brazilian investment holding company, plans to pay interest on equity of 0.079 reais per share on August 25,

According to a Tuesday securities filing, the board of Itaúsa approved the payment on Monday. Shareholders will receive a net, or after taxes, 0.06715 reais in so-called JCP payments per share. The investment company had second-quarter net income of 2.23 billion reais ($704 million).

$1 = 3.1674 Brazilian reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
