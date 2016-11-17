FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Brazil's Itaúsa mulls M&A in non-financial firms, CEO says
November 17, 2016 / 2:45 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil's Itaúsa mulls M&A in non-financial firms, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Itaúsa Investimentos SA, a family-controlled company that is a major shareholder in Brazil's No. 1 private-sector bank, is considering adding more non-financial investments in stable and leading sectors that are also good dividend payers, Chief Executive Officer Alfredo Setubal said on Thursday.

In an event in São Paulo, Setubal - himself a member of one of the families controlling Itaúsa - said there are no ongoing plans for a listing of the company's stock in New York, although it remains a possibility. He ruled out raising fresh capital to make new acquisitions in non-financial industries, which he declined to mention.

Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
