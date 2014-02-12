FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BB Seguridade eyes Itaú's high-risk insurance portfolio - CFO
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2014 / 6:26 PM / 4 years ago

BB Seguridade eyes Itaú's high-risk insurance portfolio - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - BB Seguridade Participações SA , Brazil’s largest listed insurance company, is analyzing a potential bid for Itaú Unibanco Holding SA’s high-risk corporate insurance portfolio, Chief Financial Officer Leonardo Mattedi said on Wednesday.

Itaú, Brazil’s largest bank by market value, put the unit up for sale late last month in a bid to deploy capital more efficiently in coming years. Itaú could fetch about 1 billion reais ($424 million) from the sale, according to Francisco Kops, an analyst at Banco Safra’s brokerage unit.

BB Seguridade, which is controlled by state-run banco do Brasil Sa, plans to enter the global market for reinsurance jointly with reinsurer IRB-Brasil, Mattedi and other executives said at an event in São Paulo.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.