Itaú investor relations head Calderon steps down, Kopel to replace

SAO PAULO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Rogerio Calderón quit as Itaú Unibanco Holding SA’s head of investor relations, to pursue other professional interests after six years at Brazil’s largest bank by market value, the company said on Monday.

Calderón’s effective departure will take place on April 30, once a transition period is completed, according to a statement released by Itaú. Calderón, who also acted as vice president for risk management and compliance, will be replaced by Marcelo Kopel, the statement said.

According to the statement, Kopel has been a finance director at Redecard SA, which Itaú bought out in 2012, as well as for the Brazilian unit of ING Groep NV and Bank of America Corp.

Prior to his stint at Itaú, Calderón was an exective at União de Bancos Brasileiros SA, which Itaú acquired at the end of 2008 in what is so far the largest bank merger in Brazil. Previously he acted as a consultant for financial and auditing firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers for about two decades, and as a senior executive for Bunge Ltd.

Preferred shares of Itaú, the bank’s most widely traded class of stock, shed 0.9 percent to 31.53 reais on Monday, a second straight decline. The stock is up 8.8 percent over the past 12 months.