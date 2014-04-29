FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Itaú Unibanco slightly misses profit forecast in weak quarter
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2014 / 10:35 AM / 3 years ago

Itaú Unibanco slightly misses profit forecast in weak quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 29 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil’s largest bank by market value, posted first-quarter recurring net income of 4.529 billion reais ($2.02 billion), slightly below expectations, as interest income fell for the first quarter in four quarters.

The São Paulo-based bank was expected to post recurring profit, or profit excluding one-time items, of 4.544 billion reais, according to the average estimate of seven analysts in a Reuters poll. Recurring return on equity, or a gauge of profitability in the banking industry, reached 22.6 pct, the bank said in a securities filing. The number was above the poll’s 21.8 percent estimate.

$1 = 2.24 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.