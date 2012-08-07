Itaú Unibanco denies plan to buy Citizens from RBS-filing

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding , Brazil’s largest bank by market value, on Tuesday denied speculation that it might be considering a bid for Citizens, the American unit of British state-controlled lender Royal Bank of Scotland.

There is no proposal or binding agreement for Citizens, the São Paulo-based bank said in a securities filing. “It is important to highlight that Itaú Unibanco is always considering options to expand its business in the financial industry, but any move will be announced at the right moment,” the bank said.

The Sunday Times said on Sunday that the Brazilian bank was considering a bid but had yet to make an approach to RBS.