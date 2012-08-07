FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Itaú Unibanco denies plan to buy Citizens from RBS-filing
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 9:21 PM / in 5 years

Itaú Unibanco denies plan to buy Citizens from RBS-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding , Brazil’s largest bank by market value, on Tuesday denied speculation that it might be considering a bid for Citizens, the American unit of British state-controlled lender Royal Bank of Scotland.

There is no proposal or binding agreement for Citizens, the São Paulo-based bank said in a securities filing. “It is important to highlight that Itaú Unibanco is always considering options to expand its business in the financial industry, but any move will be announced at the right moment,” the bank said.

The Sunday Times said on Sunday that the Brazilian bank was considering a bid but had yet to make an approach to RBS.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.