Itaú Unibanco misses profit estimate in second quarter
July 24, 2012 / 10:20 AM / in 5 years

Itaú Unibanco misses profit estimate in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding , Brazil’s largest non-government bank, reported on Tuesday second-quarter net income of 3.304 billion reais ($1.62 billion), compared with 3.603 billion reais a year earlier.

The lender was expected to earn 3.552 billion reais in the quarter, according to the average estimate of 11 analysts in a recent Reuters poll.

Recurring profit, which excludes one-time items, was 3.585 billion reais in the quarter, Itau Unibanco said in a securities filing. The average estimate in the poll for the indicator was 3.502 billion reais.

