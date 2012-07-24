UPDATE 3-Brazil's Itaú gains on pledge for loan discipline

* Bank sees slower lending growth on auto financing

* Cuts view for future provisions, sending shares up

* Profit misses estimates on loan losses, provisions

* ROE, default ratio about in line with expectations

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding SA rallied on Tuesday on signs Brazil’s largest private sector bank is finally putting a lid on bad credit, even as a flagging economy caused second-quarter earnings to miss analysts’ estimates.

Itaú’s preferred shares jumped as much as 4 percent, the biggest intraday gain in six weeks, despite a drop in Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index. The stock gained after management vowed to step up cost controls, rein in vehicle financing and set aside less money to cover mounting losses in the problematic segment.

In an initiative that Credit Suisse Group analyst Marcelo Telles dubbed “shrinking to fit,” Itaú Unibanco will slow auto loan disbursements to 50 billion reais ($24.5 billion), down 3.8 percent from its prior estimate.

Mounting losses at the auto and corporate lending units led Itaú to raise bad-credit provisions by a whopping 53 percent over the past six quarters. Itaú’s loan book may grow 10 percent this year, down from a prior range of 14 percent to 17 percent growth, Senior Vice President Rogerio Calderón said.

The new forecasts underscored rising caution among banks as Brazil enters what could be a second year of below-trend economic growth. The central bank sees credit expanding 15 percent this year as consumers rein in debt and the economy cools not long after it had appeared to overheat.

“We see Itaú’s initiative to slow down growth and reduce exposure to higher risk segments, mainly in auto loans, as the right approach in the current environment,” Telles said in a client note.

The bank reported second-quarter net income of 3.304 billion reais ($1.62 billion), below analysts’ estimates, as a jump in provisions and credit-loss writedowns offset gains in interest, trading-related and fee income.

Profit fell 8.3 percent from the same quarter of 2011 and 3.6 percent from the first quarter. The lender was expected to earn 3.552 billion reais, according to the average estimate of 11 analysts in a recent Reuters poll.

A reduction in estimates for future bad loan provisions should bolster profit in coming quarters, said Mario Pierry, an analyst with Deutsche Bank Securities. Yet, Itaú is far from being out of the woods as loan renegotiations are seen mounting and lower rates will weigh on revenue.

Management cut its outlook for provisions in the third quarter to a range of 6 billion reais to 6.5 billion reais, down from 6.5 billion reais to 7.1 billion reais. The fourth-quarter forecast is between 5.7 billion reais and 6.2 billion reais.

The 5.99 billion reais in second-quarter gross provisions were little changed from the first quarter and came in at the low end of forecasts.

“This is an indication to us that management is more comfortable with the outlook for asset quality,” Pierry said.

So far, second-quarter results at banks confirmed a new normal for what has traditionally been Brazil’s most profitable sector.

Since April, President Dilma Rousseff has demanded private-sector banks boost lending and cut rates to help revive an ailing economy. State lenders led by Banco do Brasil , the nation’s largest, did so to force rivals to follow suit.

On Monday, smaller rival Banco Bradesco missed profit estimates as rising provisions offset revenue gains. Bradesco also cut its 2012 loan growth estimate.

STABLE MARGINS

Rousseff’s crusade to drive down the cost of credit in Brazil, where banks for years charged the world’s highest lending rates, coupled with deteriorating asset quality and an economic downturn could hurt profitability for years.

Itaú Unibanco said return on equity (ROE), a popular gauge of profitability among banks, rose to 19.4 percent from 19.3 percent in the prior quarter, but fell from 22.2 percent a year earlier. A Reuters poll predicted ROE at 19.5 percent.

Loans in arrears for more than 90 days, the industry’s benchmark gauge for delinquencies, rose to 5.2 percent of total loans in June, the highest since December 2009. The default ratio was 5.1 percent in the first quarter and 4.5 percent in the year-ago period.

Delinquencies between 15 days and 90 days improved. Itaú’s perceived inability to control defaults drove its shares down 10 percent this year. Calderón, who heads Itaú’s risk management and compliance division, said consumer loan delinquencies may keep rising this year.

Efforts by Chief Executive Roberto Egydio Setúbal to boost lending in segments in which borrowers offer more collateral are paying off. Itaú improved its loan mix and cut exposure to risky types of credit like mid-sized corporate loans and auto financing during the quarter.

Itaú Unibanco’s loan book rose 15 percent from a year earlier to 413.39 billion reais at the end of June.

On a quarter-to-quarter basis, net interest income, or revenue stemming from loan transactions, slid as the country’s benchmark Selic interest rate fell to a record low. That was offset by an 18 percent jump in gains from trading of securities -- the highest result in three quarters.

The net risk-weighted interest margin, or the average rate the bank charges for all loans depending on their risk profile, rose 0.1 percentage point to 7.5 percent in the quarter, despite a lower Selic.

“Margin deterioration will be the big theme in the coming quarters, due to lower rates and the impact of fixed-rate loan repricing, exacerbated by the reduction in credit spreads, largely overlooked” by investors, Credit Suisse’s Telles said.

Credit to large corporations crowded out mid-sized lending for a second quarter, while disbursements of vehicle loans fell for a seventh quarter. Instead, paycheck-deductible and mortgage loans gained relevance in the bank’s loan mix.

Recurring profit, which excludes one-time items, was 3.585 billion reais in the quarter. The average estimate in the poll was 3.502 billion reais.