Return on equity at Itaú seen exceeding 20 pct in 2014 -source

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Return on equity at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA is likely to surpass 20 percent in coming quarters as Brazil’s largest bank by market value benefits from lower delinquencies and bad loan provisions as well as climbing interest income, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

The gauge, a measure of profitability that estimates how well a bank spends shareholders’ money, could “easily reach” readings above 22 percent - above the bank’s 20 percent informal target, said the source, who declined to be identified because next year’s projections are yet to be defined.

In the third quarter, Itaú’s ROE - as the indicator is known - rose for a fourth straight quarter, to 20.9 percent, well above the 19.6 percent estimated in a Thomson Reuters poll of analysts.