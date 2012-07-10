FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Itaú Unibanco may cut loan book growth forecast for 2012
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Itaú Unibanco may cut loan book growth forecast for 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Bank considers revising down guidance for year

* Itaú Unibanco sees 14 pct-17 pct credit growth

SAO PAULO, July 10 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil’s biggest private-sector bank, may lower its estimates for growth of its loan book this year, a senior executive said on Tuesday, signaling that an economic downturn and rising defaults will further slow disbursements.

São Paulo-based Itaú Unibanco forecasts lending will grow 14 percent to 17 percent this year. But Rogerio Calderón, the lender’s senior vice president for risk and compliance told Reuters that changes in the forecasts may be in the offing. He declined to provide any new estimates.

A change in Itaú’s operating estimates underscore growing caution among bankers as Brazil enters what could be a second year of below-trend economic growth. The central bank estimates bank lending will slow to about 15 percent as consumers begin to deleverage and the economy - which not so long ago appeared to be overheating - cools.

Last year, Itaú’s loan book grew 19.1 percent, within its target range of 16 percent to 20 percent.

Itaú Unibanco preferred shares fell 3 percent to 28.38 reais on Tuesday, the second decline in as many days. The stock is down 13 percent this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
