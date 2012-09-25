FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Itau Unibanco says to keep Redecard independent after buyout
September 25, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 5 years ago

Itau Unibanco says to keep Redecard independent after buyout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Itau Unibanco Holding , Brazil’s largest private sector bank, plans to keep card payment processor Redecard independent after taking the company private, Chief Executive Roberto Egydio Setubal said on Tuesday.

Setubal said the bank would only integrate Redecard’s infrastructure and elements of its business, such as accounting, in order to improve services and reap cost savings.

Itau is to pay 10.46 billion reais ($5.15 billion) to buy the 49.9 percent of Redecard it does not yet own, making the deal Brazil’s largest corporate takeover this year.

