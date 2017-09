SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil’s largest bank by market value, expects loan delinquencies to decline significantly in coming quarters, Rogerio Calderón, senior vice president for risk management and compliance, said on a conference call on Tuesday.

Loans in arrears for more than 90 days, a benchmark for delinquencies, fell to 4.2 percent of Itaú’s loan book, the lowest level since the merger that created the bank about four years ago, Calderón said.