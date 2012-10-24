FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Itaú's product segmentation eases impact of lower Brazil spreads
October 24, 2012

Itaú's product segmentation eases impact of lower Brazil spreads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Extensive product segmentation at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA is helping mitigate the impact of across-the-board reductions in lending rates and fees for financial services in Brazil, executives said on a Wednesday conference call.

Itaú, Brazil’s largest bank by market value, will increasingly focus on controlling expense growth as revenue expansion is threatened by a move by rivals to slash the cost of credit for most loan products, Alfredo Setúbal, a senior vice president, told analysts on the call.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
