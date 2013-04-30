FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Itaú Unibanco sees spreads stabilizing, even rising this year
April 30, 2013 / 2:45 PM / in 4 years

Itaú Unibanco sees spreads stabilizing, even rising this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 30 (Reuters) - Lending spreads at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil’s largest private sector bank, are likely to stabilize or even rise this year, in a sign that a declining trend in revenue will lose momentum, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

Declines in risk-weighted spreads, or the difference between interest earned on loans and funding costs taking into account the credit risk embedded, žare probably over, said Rogerio Calderón, senior vice president for risk management and compliance, on a conference call to discuss first-quarter earnings.

