Brazil's Itaú Unibanco rules out change in loan book strategy
October 30, 2013 / 1:12 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Itaú Unibanco rules out change in loan book strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA has no plans to step up loan disbursements more aggressively in coming months, executives said on Wednesday.

Growth in Itaú’s loan book should gain speed “little by little” in coming quarters, Rogerio Calderón, the bank’s senior vice president for risk management and compliance, said on a call. The bank’s risk-averse approach to loan growth “is the correct one for the bank at this moment,” he added.

A reduction in bad loan provisions is likely to continue in coming quarters, and it may be bigger this quarter in absolute terms, compared with the third quarter, Calderón added.

