FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Itaú says loan book strategy key to offsetting Brazil slowdown
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Itaú says loan book strategy key to offsetting Brazil slowdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 30 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA’s strategy to increase loan disbursements on the least-risky segments is necessary to help Brazil’s largest bank by market value weather the impact of a slowing economy, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

The Brazilian economy will expand at a slow pace this and next year, said Alfredo Egydio Setubal, a senior vice president and head of investors relations, at an earnings conference call. Itaú’s ongoing plan to gain control of Chile’s CorpBanca SA goes in the same direction of helping diversify risk and make the bank less dependent on Brazil, Setubal said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.