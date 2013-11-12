FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Itau shifted loan strategy due to uncertain Brazil economy -CEO
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2013 / 5:40 PM / 4 years ago

Itau shifted loan strategy due to uncertain Brazil economy -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Itau Unibanco Holding SA started a “massive” reduction in the riskiness of its loans about two years ago, a change in strategy that was chiefly prompted by uncertainty about long-term Brazilian economic growth, Chief Executive Roberto Egydio Setubal said on Tuesday.

The bank, Brazil’s largest by market value, implemented the strategy believing that it “could deliver better results,” Setubal told investors at a shareholders’ event in Sao Paulo. The strategy included scaling back presence in risky lending segments, lowering the risk of its loan book and cutting expenses, he added on Tuesday.

“It’s a bank that’s less volatile, less vulnerable to the economy’s stops and gos, more solid,” Steubal said. “The change in the loan book profile is massive, if you compare it to the bank that we were two years ago.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.