ITC Nexus buys Accumetrics to gain blood-clot monitors
August 30, 2013 / 1:00 PM / in 4 years

ITC Nexus buys Accumetrics to gain blood-clot monitors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - ITC Nexus Holding Co, which sells products to measure blood clotting in patients undergoing anticoagulation therapy, on Friday said it had acquired Accumetrics and its products used to assess patient responses to clot-prevention therapies.

ITC, which is owned by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, did not disclose terms of the deal.

The combined company will assume a new name, Accriva Diagnostics, and be headquartered in San Diego, ITC said in a release.

John Sperzel, chief executive officer of ITC, will become CEO of the combined company, ITC said.

Jefferies LLC served as exclusive financial adviser to Accumetrics, while Cooley LLP served as its legal adviser. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as ITC’s legal adviser.

