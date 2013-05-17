FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ITC says Q4 profit rises 19.5 pct, meets estimates
May 17, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

ITC says Q4 profit rises 19.5 pct, meets estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - India’s largest cigarette maker, ITC Ltd , posted a 19.5 percent jump in quarterly net profit on Friday, meeting market expectations.

ITC, which makes four out of every five cigarettes sold in India, said net profit rose to 19.28 billion rupees ($352 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from 16.14 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 19.08 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 54.8050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
