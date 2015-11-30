FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ITC Holdings explores sale -Bloomberg
November 30, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

ITC Holdings explores sale -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. power transmission company ITC Holdings Corp is exploring a sale and is working with financial advisers to seek potential buyers, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Novi, Michigan-based company's shares, which were earlier halted following the Bloomberg report, were up 11.2 percent at $37.62 in afternoon trading on Monday. (bloom.bg/1MQRsne)

“We don’t comment on rumors or speculation,” ITC spokesman Bob Doetsch said in an e-mail to Reuters. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

