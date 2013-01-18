FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-India's ITC Q3 net profit up 21 pct, beats forecast
January 18, 2013 / 6:49 AM / in 5 years

RPT-India's ITC Q3 net profit up 21 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to corrected snap, no change to text)

MUMBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - India’s largest cigarette maker, ITC Ltd, posted a 21 percent jump in quarterly net profit on Friday, beating market expectations.

ITC, India’s fourth most-valuable company at $41.1 billion, said its net profit rose to 20.5 billion rupees ($377.6 million)for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 17 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a 16.5 percent rise in earnings to 19.8 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 54.29 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Matt Driskill

