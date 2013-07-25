FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's ITC Q1 net profit up 18 pct, in line with forecast
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 25, 2013 / 7:01 AM / in 4 years

India's ITC Q1 net profit up 18 pct, in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - India’s largest cigarette maker, ITC Ltd, posted an 18 percent jump in quarterly net profit on Thursday, in line with market expectations.

ITC, India’s third most valuable company , said its net profit rose to 18.9 billion rupees ($319.9 million) for the quarter ended June 30, up from 16 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts had expected an 18 percent rise in earnings to 18.9 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
