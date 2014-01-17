FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's ITC Q3 net profit up 16 pct, in line with forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 17, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

India's ITC Q3 net profit up 16 pct, in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India’s largest cigarette maker, ITC Ltd, posted a 16 percent jump in quarterly net profit on Friday, in line with market expectations.

ITC, India’s third most valuable company, said its net profit rose to 23.85 billion rupees ($387.4 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 20.5 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a 15 percent rise in earnings to 23.6 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

$1 = 61.5600 Indian rupees Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.