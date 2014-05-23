FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's ITC Q4 net profit up 18 percent, beats forecast
May 23, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

India's ITC Q4 net profit up 18 percent, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - India’s largest cigarette maker, ITC Ltd, said fourth-quarter net profit grew 18 percent, beating market expectations, on price hikes and an uptick in sales of cheaper cigarettes.

ITC, India’s fourth-biggest company by market value, said in a statement on Friday its net profit rose to 22.78 billion rupees for the quarter ended March 31, up from 19.3 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts had expected ITC’s earnings to rise 15 percent to 22.16 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine Estimates. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

