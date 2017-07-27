FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
India's ITC Ltd Q1 profit rises 7.4 pct, misses estimates
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Business
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Twitter shares tumble as flat user growth disappoints investors
Earnings
Twitter shares tumble as flat user growth disappoints investors
Senate poised for healthcare showdown
Healthcare
Senate poised for healthcare showdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 27, 2017 / 1:28 PM / in 2 hours

India's ITC Ltd Q1 profit rises 7.4 pct, misses estimates

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Cigarettes-to-biscuits maker ITC Ltd reported a 7.4 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales from its cigarettes segment.

Profit rose to 25.61 billion rupees ($399.47 million) in its first quarter ended June 30, from 23.85 billion rupees a year earlier, India's biggest cigarettes maker said on Thursday. bit.ly/2ePSVDp

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 25.81 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations rose about 4 percent to 138 billion rupees, while revenue from its cigarettes segment grew 6.6 percent.

$1 = 64.1100 Indian rupees Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.